Antigonish County 4-H Members Looking Forward to Competing at the Royal Winter Fair

Two Antigonish County 4-H members say they are excited about competing at the prestigious

Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto in early November.

Aiden Fulmore of South Side Harbour and Gracie DeCoste of Addington Forks qualified for the Royal at the recent Provincial 4-H Show in Windsor.

DeCoste, who is entered in the beef class says it’s a tremendous honour.

Fulmore, who is entered in Dairy, says advancing to the Royal is thrilling for his family and the Vanderlinden Farm in Brierly Brook, that he goes to. Fulmore says his mother, who showed dairy cows, always wanted to go to Royal, so for him to go means a lot to her.