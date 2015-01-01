Antigonish County Broadband Project Connecting Residents in Heatherton Area

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron provided an update on the broadband project taking place in Heatherton.

Following a county council meeting last night, McCarron said about 350 new broadband connections were made in Heatherton over the last week as part of the Build Nova Scotia Internet for Nova Scotia Initiative. The warden said the community is excited.

McCarron gave credit to Shirlyn Donovan, strategic initiatives coordinator with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, for her work on the project and keeping things moving forward. The warden said Havre Boucher is one of the communities next in line to see broadband upgrades as part of the initiative, noting work could begin next Spring.