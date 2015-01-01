Boundary Review of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish Continuing

The mandated boundary review for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish continues.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron noted council previously offered an extension on the public survey for the boundary review, with today being the final day for submissions. McCarron said representatives from Stantec, the company hired to perform the study, interviewed all of council for their thoughts on the matter.

McCarron said there aren’t any firm dates on the community meetings at the moment.

The Municipal Government Act requires every municipal council to conduct a study and apply to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to confirm or alter the number of councillors and the boundaries of the polling districts every eight years.