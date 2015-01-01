Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway working on a number of Items on Parliament Hill

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway says work continues on a number of items including

national pharma-care, the national dental plan including seniors, and a national school food program.

Kelloway said he is working closely with the ministers associated with those portfolios, both to provide feedback from the local riding as well as his own sweat equity to help make the items a reality.

Kelloway said other items on his plate include green hydrogen and generally looking at ways to make life more affordable for Canadians. He is hoping for more updates in the coming months on pharma-care, and the school food programs, noting dental care for seniors is coming but more work is required. Kelloway also gave credit to Central Nova MP Sean Fraser for his work on housing.