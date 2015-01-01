Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Speaks in House of Commons on the Benefits of Offshore Wind

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser spoke in the House of Commons on Friday in support of Bill C-49; legislation that would amend the Atlantic Accord to also include regulations for offshore green energy projects, such wind power.

Fraser says this is an important piece of legislation. He says there’s a huge opportunity for offshore wind in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Fraser says this is particularly important not just to get off reliance on coal and fossil fuels more quickly, but it is also going to allow green hydrogen projects to move forward such as Everwind Fuels proposed $1 billion investment in rural Nova Scotia that will create thousands of jobs.

The bill is currently in second reading in the House of Commons.