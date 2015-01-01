Construction Work on Trunk 4 Between James & Church Streets has a Tentative Completion at the End of November

Construction work continues on Trunk 4 between James Street and Church Street in Antigonish.

The section is closed except to local traffic until October 19, states last week’s traffic advisory issued by Nova Scotia Public Works. Following last night’s regular monthly meeting for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, Warden Owen McCarron said he understands the tentative date for the completion of the project is the end of next month.

McCarron also spoke about the recent meeting in Heatherton concerning the proposed twinning of highway 104 between Taylor’s Road and Paqtnkek, calling it good news for the entire community, with the creation of a safe highway.

The 11-kilometre twinned section is set to include one interchange between the east intersection of Dagger Woods and Pomquet Monks Head Road, and be book-ended by interchanges at Southside Harbour Road and Paqtnkek.