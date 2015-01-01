Four Candidates Running in Special Election in Westville

Four names will be on the ballot when residents of Westville vote in a special election next month to fill a vacant town council seat.

Nominations for the special election closed on Tuesday afternoon. Seeking the council seat are Danielle Fraser, Roger MacKay, Sarah MacKinnon and Emily Morrison. The special election will be held on November 4th. Advance polls have been scheduled for Thursday, October 26th and Tuesday, October 31st.

Voting on all polling days will be held at the Westville Gymnasium at 2042 Queen Street.

The seat became vacant following the death of former councillor Meghan Bragg in July.