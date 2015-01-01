Kent Building Supplies Assists CACL Antigonish by selling Surplus Deck Chairs

A long-time supporter of CACL Antigonish is again helping the social enterprise.

Each year, Kent Building Supplies on Market Street sells deck chairs made by staff and participants at CACL Antigonish. With some additional deck chairs made by CACL left over in its inventory, Kent has agreed to take an additional order. Kent store manager Steve Benjamin says the chairs are popular.

CACL Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says Kent has been helpful in getting their products to market, is a partner in supportive employment, and is a sponsor of their events.