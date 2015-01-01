Supporting Your Community Since 1943

Kent Building Supplies Assists CACL Antigonish by selling Surplus Deck Chairs

A long-time supporter of CACL Antigonish is again helping the social enterprise.

CACL Executive Director Jeff Teasdale (seated left) with CACL participants and staff that built the deck chairs, joined by Kent store manager Steve Benjamin (standing left) with his staff and some of the deck chairs made by CACL, using materials from Kent. (Ken Kingston photo)

Each year, Kent Building Supplies on Market Street sells deck chairs made by staff and participants at CACL Antigonish.  With some additional deck chairs made by CACL left over in its inventory, Kent has agreed to take an additional order.  Kent store manager Steve Benjamin says the chairs  are  popular.

CACL Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says Kent has been helpful in getting their products to market,  is a partner in supportive employment, and is a sponsor of their events.

 

