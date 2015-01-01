New Director Sought for Brian Mulroney Institute of Government at St. FX University

St. FX University is looking for a new Director for the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government.

The Institute’s first Director Donald Abelson has left St. FX to accept a position as the inaugural Academic Director of Wilson College of Leadership and Civic Engagement at MacMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. Abelson started his new role on October First.

Dr. Richard Isnor has been appointed Interim Director of the Mulroney Institute until a successor is chosen. Isnor is the Associate Vice President for Research and Graduate Studies at St. FX.